The Golden Goose Thrift Shop is gratefully accepting clothing donations. It is important that everyone be aware of the many ways in which clothing donations to the Goose help the less fortunate in our local communities. As you may already know, 100 percent of the profit from all sales is divided equally between SaddleBrooke Community Outreach and Impact of Southern Arizona, two non-profit charities that provide services to children, families and seniors in need in our local area.

Furniture is the most popular selling item at the Golden Goose, with clothing a very close second. While most, but not all of the clothing donations meet the criteria for sale at the Goose, anything determined to be less than the quality our customers enjoy is delivered daily to Impact where it is then made available for clients at their Clothing Bank.

All clothing donations made to the Golden Goose translate in to a win – win – win scenario for the customers of the Golden Goose Thrift Shop, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, and Impact of Southern Arizona! While Impact receives clothing for its Clothing Bank clients, both Impact and Outreach share in Goose profits to fund their local charitable programs. A nd last, but NOT least, Golden Goose customers receive incredible discounts on high quality, gently used clothing. If our clothing could talk, you would hear stories of family weddings, class reunions, fabulous cruises and vacations and even the American Music Awards once they left the Goose.

We would like to again thank all of our generous donors and ask that you please continue your support of and donations to the Golden Goose Thrift Shop! For you shoppers, come in and see our newly expanded clothing department and the wonderful bargains awaiting you. Together, we are making good things happen every day!