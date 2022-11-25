One of the most popular, easiest and favorite presents for anyone to receive is a gift card. Did you know the Golden Goose has gift cards for purchase? They can be found right up front at the cash registers and are so easy to get. Simply choose a card and hand it to the cashier who will activate it with your chosen amount.

We all know friends and neighbors who love to visit the Goose. What a unique hostess gift a Goose card would be! What a special way to say “thank you” for being such a good neighbor! This thoughtful generosity to your friends also benefits those who are helped by the Goose. Remember, Charity’s motto is “volunteer, shop, donate”!

The Golden Goose is open five days a week—Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.