The Golden Goose has the “GOODS” for fall!!! This is a great time to join the Golden Goose family! Whether you shop, donate, volunteer, or all of the above, you are helping to make good things happen every day for our local children, seniors and families in need! These times are particularly hard, and we greatly appreciate your participation in the continued success of the Goose!
We have taken great measures to make sure that every aspect of the Golden Goose operations is as COVID-19 safe as possible! We are all in this together! Please visit our website at www.goldengooseaz.com for more information.
Mark your September calendars too! New Volunteer Orientation begins Monday, September 21 at 3 p.m. at the Goose and “Moonlight Madness” will be featured on Friday, September 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.