All things SPRING! That's what you will find at the Goose in May! Wonderful Cinco de Mayo decor, perfect Mother's Day gifts and everything you need for all your spring make-overs! We are working our way back to a "Post-COVID" normal, still requiring masks and encouraging social distancing, we are striving to keep your Goose experience as safe as possible!
We have a favor to ask! Will you help us recruit volunteers for our truck?? We need drivers and truckers desperately, particularly through the summer! If you or someone you know would be interested in this rewarding and fun volunteer experience, please call the Golden Goose at (520) 825-9191 and ask to speak with the manager.
Thank you all for helping us make good things happen every day for local children, seniors and families in need!!!