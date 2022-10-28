The Golden Goose Thrift Shop has long been a treasure chest for thousands of one-of-a-kind items such as cast-off antiques, heirlooms and curiosities. Customers, collectors and dealers have long availed themselves of these fine offerings—so much so that the Goose is planning its Sixth Annual Estate Quality event the week of Tuesday, November 15. This Estate Quality event will continue each day until Saturday, November 19, during normal shop hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. This unique sale has been so popular in the past it was decided to make it an annual event.

The vast offerings in all Golden Goose departments necessitates, volunteers to help run the show. Please think about joining the fun and excitement at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop by becoming a member of our team. Your help is needed year-round but especially for exciting events like this. New volunteer orientation is held on the third Monday of every month at 3 p.m. at the shop. We have something for everyone!

Please call (520) 825-9101 for more information or visit us online at goldengooseaz.com. We look forward to seeing you soon.