WHAT: The Golden Goose Thrift Shop is celebrating 20-years and $20 Million raised to support the efforts of two local charities to enrich the lives of local children, seniors and families in need. It is truly a thrift shop like no other!

WHEN: The BIG SALE-EBRATION will be Tuesday, April 11 to Saturday, April 15.

WHERE: 15970 N. Oracle Rd., Catalina in the Golden Goose Plaza.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

BACKGROUND: Over 20-years ago, members of two North Tucson area non-profit charities pooled their ideas and their resources to open a thrift shop to help fund their respective programs. The result was the Golden Goose Thrift Shop opening in April of 2003. From its humble beginning in several rented store fronts, the Goose has now expanded to its own 16,000-square-foot building. Over those 20-years, the Goose, and its 400+ volunteers have been able to raise $20 million, distributed equally to Impact of Arizona and SaddleBrooke Community Outreach. These two charities serve residents in three counties from Catalina and Oro Valley north up the Copper Corridor to the San Carlos Reservation and beyond focusing their efforts on youth, seniors, and families. Their programs support food banks in both Catalina and San Manual; a clothing bank in Catalina: Kids Closet in Mammoth that provides new wardrobes to kids from K-8; Teen Closet which allows qualified children entering high school the opportunity to shop at local merchants; two-year, four-year and graduate scholarships; and enrichment grants helping to finance field trips, sporting teams and educational activities. Other programs include Senior Services, Meals on Wheels, food and nutrition education, job resources and referrals and Adopt-A- Family holiday food/gift distributions.

“We would like to thank our generous donors, tireless volunteers and loyal customers for making the Golden Goose the successful and beloved thrift shop that it is! We look forward to the next 20-years!!!

For more information, call Stephanie Urdiales, General Manager, at (520) 825-9101.