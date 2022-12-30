Ring in the New Year in style at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop! New Year, new beginnings! Find everything you need for your New Year resolutions and transformations at the Goose! Home, yard, mind, body or spirit, the Goose can help you attain those resolutions for pennies on the dollar. The adventure of shopping at the Goose has become legendary! “New” merchandise arrives, is processed and is put on the sales floor daily. You never know what you might find at the Goose, but whatever it is, you know it will be great.

If you make one New Year’s resolution this year, consider committing to become a member of the Golden Goose family. Whether you choose to volunteer, donate, shop or all of the above, please join us as we strive to “make good things happen every day” for local children, seniors and families in need. One hundred percent of Golden Goose profits are donated to fund local charitable programs! Please visit us online at goldengooseaz.com. New Volunteer Orientation is the third Monday of the month at 3pm, right here at the Goose.

On behalf of the Golden Goose and our staff, we wish you all a happy, healthy and peaceful 2023! We thank you for your support! This could not be done without you!!