The Golden Goose is holding it’s first ever Spring Awakening event on Monday, April 4 at 3 p.m. Come enjoy some delicious treats and gelato from Frost and take a tour of the Goose. Learn about the history and see the inner workings that make it one of the most successful and loved thrift shops in the country . With only seven paid staff, it’s all built around the talents and dedication of a cadre of volunteers in a friendly and family-oriented environment.
Research has shown for years that people who volunteer are happier and live longer than those who don’t. This could be a life changing experience... the Spring Awakening you’ve been looking for.
So, plan to come the Goose on Monday, April 4 at 3 p.m. to see how you could become a member of the team and use your talents to make a significant contribution to the community. RSVP to (520) 825-9101 or just show up if you decide at the last minute. We’ll leave the light on for you.