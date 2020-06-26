Come get your summer sizzle on at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop! We are reopened, safe, sanitized and ready to welcome you all back! We have filled the shop with all “NEW” merchandise including great gifts for Father’s Day and Fourth of July reds, whites and blues!!!
Our shop hours remain the same, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are receiving donations Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until daily capacity is met.
Our truck has also resumed a limited number of pick-ups per week. Please call (520) 825-9101 for a home pick-up of large items. Our truckers cannot enter the homes at this time, so, all donations need to be either outside or in the garage.
Thank you all for your loyalty, support, understanding and cooperation through these challenging times!!!
Be cool, stay safe—Go Goose, save big!