The Arizona Board of Technical Registration granted Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Akins the Professional Engineer (PE) designation as a Fire Protection Engineer. Akins was required to successfully complete the PE Exam, which consists of 85 questions based on 17 topics. The exam takes eight and a half hours to complete.
“Deputy Fire Marshal Akins exemplifies a commitment to self-improvement and excellence in all that she does,” commented Fire Chief Randy Karrer.
Akins has worked for the Golder Ranch Fire District for over 10 years. In 2007, she completed her undergraduate degree from Arizona State University in Civil Engineering and successfully completed the Golder Ranch Fire Academy in 2010. Akins worked as a Firefighter/EMT for 4 years prior to advancing to the position of Fire Inspector in the Fire and Life Safety Division. One year later, Akins promoted to the position of Deputy Fire Marshal, her current position.