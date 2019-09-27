GOLDER RANCH FIRE DISTRICT PROUDLY PROMOTES EIGHT
Tucson, AZ- The Golder Ranch Fire District is proud to announce the promotion of three personnel to the rank of Engineer and five personnel to the rank of Paramedic.
- Engineer Keith Bugle
- Engineer Daniel Cramblit
- Engineer Joshua Wood
- Paramedic Michael Crain
- Paramedic Justin Jansen
- Paramedic Tobin Johnson
- Paramedic Jacob Kassulke
- Paramedic Ryan Ward
“The promotion of personnel is a wonderful way to demonstrate our commitment to professional development and providing our community with skilled professionals to help them in their time of need.” said Fire Chief Randy Karrer.
These individuals have earned this opportunity through their hard work and dedication. They were all successful in completing a rigorous promotional process including an assessment center, tactical evaluation, and interviews.
The badge pinning ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. during the regularly scheduled Golder Ranch Fire District Governing Board Meeting on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.