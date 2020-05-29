Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Hospital hosted a food drive, benefiting IMPACT of Southern Arizona, on Tuesday, April 28 at the Oro Valley Hospital.
Together, they were able to collect two tons of food and $1,800 for Impact of Southern Arizona.
The event, which took place at 1551 E. Tangerine Rd. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. accepted non-perishable food item donations in a drive-thru format, minimizing contact with the public and first responders.
“Being able to supply food to families in our community provides the full circle of care which has never been more important than it is right now,” commented Fire Chief Randy Karrer.