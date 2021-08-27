Tucson, AZ- Golder Ranch Fire District (GRFD) partnered with SOLON Corporation to install solar canopies at three of their properties. Those projects include their administration building located at 3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive, Fire Station 379 located at 9310 N. Shannon Road, and Fire Station 380 located at 1175 W. Magee Rd. In addition to establishing a greener energy source, the completed projects provide shaded parking for personnel. An added benefit of high clearance solar canopies is that they are used to shade fire trucks and work areas for firefighters and maintenance crews.
The combined system will provide 16,152,080 kWh of electricity over the next 25-years. This is enough electricity to power 1,307 Arizona homes for one year. By choosing solar, Golder Ranch Fire District helps eliminate the Carbon Dioxide Equivalent* of 2,490 passenger vehicles driven for one year and the Fire District saves a significant amount of money on their electric bills.
