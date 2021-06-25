The Golder Ranch Fire District (GRFD) has successfully been awarded accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). GRFD is the fourth agency accredited in the state of Arizona and the only fire district currently accredited. This distinction assures patients that the service GRFD emergency medical personnel is providing meets the Commission’s high standard for quality patient care and ambulance transportation.
“In light of the dynamic and tumultuous year that we all went through because of the pandemic, it’s a remarkable achievement for our organization. This is a monumental task during normal conditions, but in the midst of a global pandemic, it took focus and dedication on the accreditation process; our staff deserves all of the credit,” commented Emergency Medical Services Division Chief Grant Cesarek.
The CAAS process involved a yearlong effort on the part of GRFD staff to compile records demonstrating the quality of care provided by our personnel, effectiveness of training, quality improvement process and community risk reduction. After applying for accreditation, the review board completes an initial review followed by two days of interviewing staff at all levels, conducting station and vehicle inspections and reviewing employee files and training records in real time as part of the final review. Due to the pandemic, this review was done virtually.
The accreditation is valid for a period of three years, at the end of the three-year term; GRFD will participate in another review to renew accreditation.