Golder Ranch Firefighter Camden Garcia has had some tough times in his life, but that has not stopped him from achieving his dreams and helping others achieve theirs.
When Camden was five-years-old, he was diagnosed with a pilocytic astrocytoma brain tumor. He had an operation that year to remove the tumor. Make-A-Wish Arizona helped him to achieve one of his earliest goals of meeting NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon the following year.
Since then, Camden has been actively working with Make-A-Wish Arizona. His father, Gil Garcia owns Kustom Steel, a steel fabrication company. Camden has been helping his father in his shop for as long as he can remember.
In 2007 they began making steel crosses and selling them with the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Arizona. Camden estimates that they have raised approximately $8,000.
“I love being able to give back to Make-A-Wish by creating these crosses.” Camden commented.
Camden’s other childhood goal was becoming a firefighter. “Make-A-Wish taught me hope. That hope helped me to persevere and work hard to become a firefighter.” said Camden.
Camden was hired by the Golder Ranch Fire District in 2017. He also recently helped another Make-A-Wish recipient by partnering with a local blacksmith to teach the child the blacksmithing trade.