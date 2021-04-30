Who would have thought that SaddleBrooke closets and garages could have been hiding so many mountains of stored (and forgotten?) electronic equipment? Well, that’s what turned up at the Senior Village recycling event on Saturday, March 27.
Cars began lining SaddleBrooke Boulevard and Ridgeview well before the start time of 9 a.m. Drivers echoed each other’s comments saying: “I didn’t know what to do with all this stuff” and “Now I have more room in my garage.” Sally Nadeau was excited to participate in the spring declutter event. She remarked that “Some people have a hard time getting stuff out of their house, but I don’t.”
Within a short time, the bocce parking lot at HOA-1 was strewn with outdated, broken, unwanted electronics. Resident, Larry Appel was more than glad to get rid of four computers, a printer, television and monitor. Volunteers from Senior Village emptied car trunks of computers, monitors, cell phones, printers, televisions, keyboards and even some mammoth tube televisions. A team of savvy techs worked to unscrew back panels on computers, remove hard drives and drill through the drives to make them unusable.
Back and forth, volunteers lifted and lugged equipment to stack next to the two cavernous trucks. Suburban Miners, a Tucson recycle business, will now salvage what they can from these discards and, if possible, make them operable to be donated at their Saturday Free Store. The recycle event, organized by Senior Village Board member Carol Kiker, was a win-win for everyone: a fundraiser for the Village, a community service for SaddleBrooke and an opportunity to put some electronics back into use.
Thank you to all who contributed.