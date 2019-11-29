Recently, Tullgren from Gospel Rescue Mission spoke at the Saddlebrooke Sunrise Rotary club meeting at the MountainView Bar and Grill.
Pastor Tullgren shared information about the Mission’s three main areas of service to the Tucson community:
- Emergency shelter beds and meals for homeless men, women, and children.
- Addiction recovery and educational programs to help the homeless get up on their feet to find employment and housing.
- Community outreach that includes distribution of food boxes, clothing, furniture, appliances and household goods to our working poor neighbors.
On Monday, June 3, Gospel Rescue Mission opened the Center of Opportunity “one stop shop” homeless center on South Palo Verde Blvd. This unique collaborative homeless center provides a plethora of services to the homeless population through the collaboration of over 25 social service, government, behavioral health and ministry organizations.
The free services include Veterans support services, medical and dental, government benefits including food stamps and AHCCCS health, job training through Arizona Works, Pima County One Stop, and Sullivan Jackson and many services from other organizations.
In September alone, the Mission served a total of 24,689 meals to men, women, and children and provided beds totaling 12,338 for a nightly average count on 411 people.
All of the services are provided under one roof, making it convenient for homeless to get the help they need without having to walk all across the community for assistance. Pastor Tullgren stated, “The average homeless person walks over ten miles a day to get the help they need. But no longer, thanks to this new center.”
This former Holiday Inn “Holidome” hotel was purchased in September 2017 by local businessman and philanthropist, Humberto Lopez President of HSL Properties. Mr. Lopez had a vision of opening a one stop location where homeless could get an opportunity to get back up on their feet. Because of their successful record in serving this population with dignity and respect, Mr. Lopez asked Gospel Rescue Mission to be the anchor organization and manage the facility and the organizations that would be on site.
Come for lunch and enjoy the fun. Join a group of Rotarians on Thursdays at the MountainView Bistro, East Room at 8 a.m. This is a wonderful way to meet new friends and to listen to great speakers. Learn how you can give back to your community. BE A GIFT TO THE WORLD! For more information…Please reach out to Ron Lenz via email at ralenz2009@gmail.com or by phone at (262) 358-0130.