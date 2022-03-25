Grandkids visiting for Easter break? HOA-2 Fitness, Wellness & Recreation Committee (FWRC) brings two days chock full of activities for your grandkids. Happily announcing the very popular Grand Kids’ days are back following a two-year suspension, the fun and games have returned. If you have visitors from away or local family or friends, please mark your calendar to save the dates.
Our preliminary schedule for events is taking shape with more events possible if other groups or clubs want to join and sponsor an activity.
Below are the events already scheduled:
Friday, April 15
FREE MOVIE at DesertView Theater put on by the HOA#2 Life Style Staff
TIME – 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. AGES - All ages are invited (preschool to grandparents)
Saturday, April 16
The day will start with the very popular event of painting ceramics in the Ceramic Room at the Mountainview Arts and Crafts Center.
The Ceramic Club sponsors this event continuing a multiyear tradition.
TIME – 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. AGES - Preschool to K
TIME - 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. AGES - Grades 1 to 3
Saturday, April 16
EASTER EGG HUNT at the green east of MV Bar & Grill.
TIME – 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. AGES - preschool to K
TIME – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. AGES - Grades 1 to 3.
All are welcome to come watch and take pictures.
Saturday, April 16 - The Pickleball Club will be hosting fun and games at the Preserve Courts.
Learn to play, play against your grandparents or just hit the ball for fun.
TIME – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. AGES - Toddlers to Teens.
Saturday April 16 - The Tennis Club will be hosting tennis and POP TENNIS at the HOA-1 Tennis Center.
This is a great chance for grandkids and grandparents to try the up-and-coming sport of Pop Tennis.
TIME- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. AGES - 8 to 18.
Drop in any time during the hour and give it a try.
If any other Clubs or Organizations would like to put an activity into this year’s Grand Kids’ Days, please email Doug Springer at dspringer@wbhsi.net.