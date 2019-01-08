Against Abuse, Inc was one of the recipients of a Saddle Notes Award this year.
Against Abuse manages the operations of the Safe Journey House in Mammoth. It was started by SaddleBrooke volunteers and serves as an advocacy center providing assistance and counseling to men, women and children impacted by domestic abuse in Eastern Pinal County and the Tri-Community area (San Manuel, Mammoth, Oracle and surrounding communities). Their services include: crisis intervention, safety planning, intensive care management/planning and referral, advocacy, lay legal advocacy (including court accompaniment and assistance with victim statements), education, outreach, transportation to the Against Abuse emergency shelter or motel as needed, 24/7 phone access to an advocate and resources, domestic violence and sexual violence education services and other supportive assistance as needed by victims as well as supervised visitation and safe exchange services for families referred by the family courts or the Arizona Department of child Safety.
Thanks to the articles written by residents for the Saddlebag Notes and the more than 100 volunteers who deliver the paper each month, Saddle Notes Inc. is able to provide grants each year to organizations that strive to improve the lives of residents in communities neighboring SaddleBrooke. The Arizona Daily Star provides Saddle Notes Inc. a donation in recognition of the residents efforts to create and deliver the paper from Saddlebag Notes’ advertising revenue. Our advertisers, some of whom have advertised for many years, recognize the value of the Saddlebag Notes and its contributions to the community.
You can help Saddle Notes continue to make grants to these worthy organizations by becoming a delivery volunteer. Contact David Taylor at 520-818-3344 or dvt1612@gmail.com.