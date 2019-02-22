Another recipient of a Saddle Notes Award this year was the Amphitheater Foundation’s “MathPLUS+” program.
High school students in Arizona must now complete courses in Algebra, Intermediate Algebra, Advanced Algebra and Geometry/Trig in order to graduate. The MathPLUS+ program works with students at Ironwood Ridge High School who have had problems passing one or more of these courses. Adult volunteers (typically retired from technical jobs) and paid University math students work with these students. On average, about 60 students who would not have graduated, now graduate after working with the tutors.
In addition, the MathPLUS+ Program teaches Robotics to more advanced students in grades 6, 7 and 8 at the Coronado K-8 School. These courses allow children to see math’s real world applications. Dr. Robert Springer, who teaches the students how to program the robots, accepted the Saddle Notes award, which will be used to fund the six university math student tutors and robot program materials and supplies.
Thanks to the articles written by residents for the Saddlebag Notes and the more than 100 volunteers who deliver the paper each month, Saddle Notes Inc. is able to provide grants each year to organizations that strive to improve the lives of residents in communities neighboring SaddleBrooke. The Arizona Daily Star provides Saddle Notes Inc. a donation in recognition of the residents efforts to create and deliver the paper from Saddlebag Notes’ advertising revenue. Our advertisers, some of whom have advertised for many years, recognize the value of the Saddlebag Notes and its contributions to the community.
You can help Saddle Notes continue to make grants to these worthy organizations by becoming a delivery volunteer. Contact David Taylor at 520-818-3344 or dvt1612@gmail.com.