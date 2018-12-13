Another recipient of a Saddle Notes Award this year was the Central Arizona College Foundation for its "Promise for the Future Program."
Promise for the Future is an ongoing educational initiative by the Central Arizona College Foundation to address the dropout rate in Pinal County. This initiative provides hundreds of Pinal County high school students with the motivation they need to keep moving forward toward high school graduation and higher education.
Promise for the Future gives final County eight-graders and their parents/guardians an opportunity to sign a Promise Pledge to earn tuition-free education at Central Arizona College. A student who signs the pledge, graduates from a Pinal County high school with a 2.75 cumulative grade point average or higher, and participates in the required 20 hours of community service is eligible for Promise for the Future tuition funding.
To renew the Promise for the Future funding each semester, Promise students must enroll in 12 credit hours per semester, complete 9 credit hours and maintain a 2.5 cumulative grade point average.
One of this year’s recipients, Arcelia Lopez Avenchuco, was able to attend the awards breakfast and talk about her interest in music production.
Thanks to the articles written by residents for the Saddlebag Notes and the more than 100 volunteers who deliver the paper each month, Saddle Notes Inc. is able to provide grants each year to organizations that strive to improve the lives of residents in communities neighboring SaddleBrooke. The Arizona Daily Star provides Saddle Notes Inc. a donation in recognition of the residents efforts to create and deliver the paper from Saddlebag Notes’ advertising revenue. Our advertisers, some of whom have advertised for many years, recognize the value of the Saddlebag Notes and its contributions to the community.
You can help Saddle Notes continue to make grants to these worthy organizations by becoming a delivery volunteer. Contact David Taylor at 520-818-3344 or dvt1612@gmail.com.