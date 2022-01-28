Thousands of Americans in Great Decisions groups across the country kicked off the 2022 program in January. The Foreign Policy Association, throughout the years, seeks to engage with participants hoping to gain a more profound understanding of global challenges and to gather facts that underpin effective policies. The purpose is not to impose a particular view, but to consider and weight many viewpoints.
Here in SaddleBrooke our year began with two separate meeting topics. The first, led by Mel Durschlag, Changing Demographics in the World, touched not only on population growth but also decline, migration, mortality/fertility, and family composition. A week later, Sandy McNabb ably tackled Biden Foreign Policy in the Age of Strategic Competition. Discussion questions centered on America’s standing in the international community and our competition with China to gain dominance by providing the most desirable goods and services.
Small discussion groups, consisting of about 10 members, where characterized by respectful listening that encouraged the sharing of honest opinions. The discussion material, presentation and video insured a focused and informed exchange of ideas.
In February we will meet twice. Harry Sloan will give background for our discussion about Foreign Policy in an Age of Strategic Competition on Monday, February 7. No End in Sight: A Century of Drug Wars is our topic for Monday, February 28. Mary Jo Swartzberg will introduce the discussion with her thoughts. Both meetings begin at 3 p.m. in the West Ballroom of Mountain View Clubhouse.
For the present, SaddleBrooke Great Decisions is requiring all attendees to wear masks and show proof of vaccination.
If you have any questions, or need further information about SaddleBrooke Great Decisions, please email Sandy Epstein at SaddleBrookeGreatDecisions@outlook.com, call Sherry Kaplan at 847-528-1968, or go to our website at sbgreatdecisions.wordpress.com.