GriefShare is a Christian based, 13-week support group that has helped many folks to make the very difficult journey through grief. This Christian based support group welcomes anyone who has suffered the death of a spouse, child, or other loved one, whether it has been recent or years ago.
The program includes a video presented by professionally trained grief counselors, pastors and lay people who have completed the program. We will have discussion and sharing in a small group setting that provides support in a safe and confidential setting.
For more information, please call Cari Block at (858) 243-3747 or send an email to cari.block@me.com; additionally, for info, you can also call Stuart Bridges at (661) 972-4310 o send an email to sfbridges1@gmail.com.
We will meet on Sundays at 1:30 p.m. continuing through Sunday, August 1st, at the Parish House.
Topics include:
- Sunday, July 4 – “Stuck”: How to Prevent Getting Stuck in Grief
- Sunday, July 11 – “Lessons of Grief, Part 1” – Reasons Grief is so Painful
- Sunday, July 18 – “Lessons of Grief, Part 2” – What Grief Teaches Us About Relationships
- Sunday, July 25 – “Heaven” – What is Heaven Like
- August 1st – “What Do I Live for Now” – Why Moving Forward is a Necessity
The only fee is the $20 workbook. Reservations are required. Each session stands alone so you are welcome to join at any time. GriefShare is sponsored by Community Church of Saddlebrooke.