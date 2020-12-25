The GriefShare Ministry of Community Church at SaddleBrooke is holding ongoing special Educational and Support Seminars for people who are grieving. You will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the loss of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend.
These DVD Seminars feature nationally respected counselors, grief experts and real-life stories of people who have suffered loss. After the video you will spend time in a Small Group discussing the concepts of healthy grief recovery which were presented.
Many grieving people find that they are only beginning the work of healing when friends and family have returned to their daily life routines. This is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and will feel better prepared to face the days to come with hope, and a measure of peace and assurance.
These Seminars will be held on select Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Sunday, January 10 through Monday, March 29.
For information and reservations, call Cari Block at (858) 243-3747 or email cari.block@me.com. You can also reach out to Stuart Bridges by phone at (661) 972-4310 or email sfbridges1@gmail.com.
Visit our website. Go to Griefshare.org/groups/123351.