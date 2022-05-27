June is Gay Pride month all over the country. On the morning of Saturday, June 28, 1969, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons rioted following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar at 43 Christopher Street in New York City. This riot and further protests and rioting over the following nights were the watershed moment in the modern LGBT rights movement and the impetus for organizing LGBT pride marches on a much larger public scale.

Christopher Street Liberation Day on June 28, 1970, marked the first anniversary of the Stonewall riots with the march, which was the first Gay Pride March in U.S. history, and covered the 51 blocks from the Stonewall Inn to Central Park. The New York Times reported (on the front page) that the marchers took up the entire street for about 15 city blocks. Some of us were there or know people who were. Amazing that it was over 50-years-ago!

In Tucson, because of the heat, Gay Pride is also celebrated in October with a festival and a parade.

GLAAS has resumed in-person socials and other events on the second Friday of the month. So far this year we have celebrated Valentine’s Day (with a baked potato bar), we have had a Town Hall workshop, and, at our May meeting, we had a Trivia Smackdown. Many thanks to ally John Cusano of the “Big Lebowskis” a championship team from SaddleBrooke One nights for hosting this event. John put together some very challenging trivia questions. Thanks also to allies Dan and Gail Bergquist for the wonderful Margaritas Bar. And wow, as usual, the food was simply fantastic!

Our event on Friday, June 10 will be a “hot topics” discussion about the upcoming decision which is predicted to overturn Roe vs. Wade and the implications for civils rights of LGBTQ people.

GLAAS stands for Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke. Its mission is to use the power or community and camaraderie to celebrate the lives of LGBT people and their allies. For more information you can go to GLAASCLUB.com.

Till then, please stay safe and Happy Pride.