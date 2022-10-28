The Thanksgiving holiday will be brighter for many families in Oracle, San Manuel and Mammoth due to the efforts of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO). J ust before Thanksgiving, SBCO volunteers in SaddleBrooke, chaired by Mona Sullivan and Mark Liefke, will assemble and deliver 62 holiday food baskets to Oracle residents: 37 to the Mountain View School and 25 to the Wellness Center. These baskets will be delivered on Monday, November 21.

SaddleBrooke Ranch residents, let by Karen Lanning and Tim Bowen, will provide 30 baskets to the San Manuel/Mammoth Unified School District. These baskets will be delivered on Tuesday, November 22.

Each holiday basket will be filled with traditional Thanksgiving food items, including a large turkey and all the trimmings. Special baskets will be created for those with larger families. The baskets are actually laundry baskets—making it easy to transport the food and provide the recipients with a useful household item.

The Thanksgiving Food Basket program has been in existence for many years and is one of the important ways SBCO helps to combat hunger among residents of nearby communities.