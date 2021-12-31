The Thanksgiving holiday was brighter for many families in the Oracle and San Manuel area due to the efforts of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO). Just before Thanksgiving, SBCO volunteers, chaired by Mona Sullivan and Mark Liefke assembled and delivered 62 holiday food baskets to area residents in need.
Each basket was filled with the traditional Thanksgiving items, including a large turkey and all the trimmings. Special baskets were also created for those with larger families. The baskets are actually laundry baskets— making it easy to transport the food and provide the recipients with a useful household item.
As with any successful volunteer effort, many people put their hands to the wheel. Mona and Mark worked with Walmart at the Oro Valley Marketplace to purchase needed items. Camile Esterman, SBCO Treasurer, then went to Walmart to pay for the goods. Patricia Tewksbury and Steve Groth arranged for the vans to transport the baskets, which were then driven by Ted Pierce and Steve Groth. In addition to the previously named, Greg Jolly, Ann Coziahr, Bud Fairbanks, Helen Rowe and Carolyn Meador helped to assemble, load, unload, and deliver the baskets.
The Thanksgiving Food Basket program has been in existence for many years and is one of the many ways SBCO helps to combat the food deficiencies of our neighbors.