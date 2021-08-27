Plans are on track for the 2021 Health Fair, Saturday, October 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Both clubhouses, SaddleBrooke One and MountainView, will provide adequate space. Free shuttles will transport people between clubhouses. As in the past, fairgoers park at the MountainView parking lot and use the shuttle to visit exhibits at SaddleBrooke One.
Immunizations will be available at the MountainView Clubhouse along with several other vendors. The SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse will feature skin cancer screening, a chance to check your blood pressure with University of Arizona Pharmacy students, hearing and eye tests and more.
Sonoran Ear, Nose and Throat will offer free ear wax removal as well as guidance on allergies and hearing issues. The Pain Institute of Southern Arizona can discuss non-surgical treatments for orthopedic pain. Many residents are familiar with the excellent Hess & Sandeen Plastic Surgeons who will once again be present to discuss medical and cosmetic modalities of plastic surgery.
There will be exhibitors with information on pancreatic cancer, Alzheimer’s, venous disease and vascular surgery, physical therapy, facilities for rehabilitation and senior living. It is also a good time to get to know the people at Senior Village and the many services they bring to the community not to mention their volunteer opportunities.
You can meet with advisors in Medicare coverage and other legal and financial services.
The planning committee is monitoring the development of COVID cases in the area and will follow local and CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the fair. If you have any questions about the Health Fair, please email Ken Siarkiewicz at keninarizona@gmail.com.