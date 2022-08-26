Health Fair 2022 will be Saturday morning, October 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Health Fair is one of the largest, volunteer-driven events in our community.

Both SaddleBrooke One and MountainView have allocated space for this year’s fair. MountainView will now include the ballroom, so there is a need for more volunteers. The commitment is fairly light – 90-minutes on the day of the fair with a short orientation session in September where new volunteers receive training and a free tee shirt. There may still be openings on many teams. Contact Andrea Stephens via email at sbhfvolunteers@gmail.com.

The immunization unit by Walgreens and Desert Life Pharmacy will occupy the west end of the ballroom at MountainView. Some vaccines require pre-registration.

The University of Arizona pharmacy students will be back to offer free screenings for diabetes, blood sugar, cholesterol, and hypertension. These pharmaceutical students gain important real-world experience under the supervision of their professor. Health fair attendees benefit.

HealthySkin Dermatology, the underwriter of the fair, will conduct free skin cancer screenings at SaddleBrooke One. Every year, someone will discover a suspicious spot or growth that requires timely follow-up with their own dermatologist.

We face the challenges of expansion to make the Health Fair not only bigger, but better. All parking will be at the MountainView Clubhouse. Only golf carts and handicapped stickers can park at SaddleBrooke One due to limited space. Shuttles begin at MountainView and run between the two locations about every 10-minutes.

It’s all at Health Fair 2022. Whether you choose to volunteer or just attend, your morning will be a fun, learning experience.

Immunizations at October Health Fair

Immunization clinics will be held in the MountainView Ballroom at the Health Fair on October 22, 9 am to 12 p.m. Two providers will be present: Desert Life Pharmacy of SaddleBrooke and Walgreens located at First and Tangerine.

Desert Life Pharmacy will provide:

• Flu shots

• Pneumonia (Prevnar 20)

• Tetanus (Boostrix)

• Shingles (Shingrix)

Flu shots do not require pre-registration, but other vaccines require pre-registration to allow Desert Life to input insurance information, determine co-pays, and to plan for supplies.

To register for the Pneumonia Vaccine:

https://calendly.com/desertlifepharmacy/pneumonia-vaccine-saddlebrooke-health-fair-2022

To register for the Tetanus Vaccine:

https://calendly.com/desertlifepharmacy/tetanus-tdap-vaccination-saddlebrooke-health-fair-2022

To register for the Shingrix Vaccine:

https://calendly.com/desertlifepharmacy/shingrix-vaccination-saddlebrooke-health-fair-2022

If you have problems with the scheduler, you may e-mail brianne@desertlifepharmacy.com. Include your name, phone number and which vaccine/s. You may also call 520-477-9776.

Walgreens Pharmacy will provide:

• Flu shots

• Pneumonia (Prevnar 13, Pneumovax 23 Booster)

• TDAP (Tetanus, Diptheria, Pertussis)

• Shingles (Shingrix)

Shingrix requires an appointment with Walgreens at 11951 N. First Avenue (SW corner of First and Tangerine). Call 520-531-8964 to arrange an appointment.