Mark your calendars for Health Night Out on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Our own Golder Ranch Fire Department (GRFD) is an integral part of the SaddleBrooke community. They fight fires and provide emergency ambulance transportation, change smoke detector batteries, administer the lock box program, remove snakes and more.

Health Night Out features members of the GRFD on Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m., MountainView Ballroom. Their services are valuable and useful to our residents, so this chance to have a direct conversation is important. They will discuss the fire district services available in SaddleBrooke and answer your questions to maximize the exchange at Health Night Out.

Plan to get to know the fire representatives and their services by attending Health Night Out, a free educational presentation brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity every month to learn from highly skilled local health providers about a wide variety of health issues.

The MountainView Bar & Grill will be open for dinner so enjoy a meal and join the group in the ballroom.