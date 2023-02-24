This year the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) annual Food Drive will once again accept donations of food as well as money to support the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) based in Mammoth. TCFB serves needy families living in Mammoth, San Manuel, Oracle and the Dudleyville/Aravaipa area. On a monthly basis, TCFB serves about 400 households (1,190 people). The rising cost of gasoline, food and utilities over the past year have created an even greater financial burden for these families.

Monetary contributions can be made online or with checks. Online donations can be made at the SBCO website: community-outreach.org. Checks, made payable to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (please put your unit number on the memo line), can be delivered to your Food Drive Unit Captain or mailed/hand delivered to the SBCO office at 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd, Suite L., Tucson, AZ 85739 (in the SaddleBrooke business complex). Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All monetary donations go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. SBCO and TCFB are both all-volunteer organizations and are IRS 501c3 and AZ non-profit charitable organizations, so donations made to these organizations are tax deductible.

On Saturday, March 18, food donations need to be placed at the curb for pick up by 8 a.m. These donations will be taken to the MountainView Clubhouse parking lot for sorting, boxing and delivery.

TCFB Needs These ItemsCanned Food Beans

Fruits & vegetables

Meats & tuna

Soups & stews

Tomato products

Dried Foods Beans

Cereals

Crackers

Flour & sugar

Pasta, rice, potatoes

Other Items

Peanut butter & jelly

Cooking Oil

Cleaning supplies

Laundry products

Hygiene & toiletries

If you would like to volunteer for the Food Drive, please email Andrea Stephens and Betty Ryan at sbco.fooddrive@community-outreach.org.