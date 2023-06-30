Help improve lives—your own and many of those less fortunate. All the profits of the Goose go to supporting SaddleBrooke Community Outreach and IMPACT of Southern Arizona. Finally, a way to get back more than you give, guaranteed! Volunteer on the Golden Goose truck, picking up donations. You put in a few hours a week, on your schedule, and in addition to doing good for the community, you get so much back—good exercise (you can count it as a gym day), and you will visit areas and neighborhoods you may have ever known existed. We are looking for able-bodied men who can do moderately heavy lifting. We have moving dollies and hand trucks and a power lift on the truck, so it’s not real strenuous. Every month, you put in for the days you can volunteer for the next month. Two guys on the truck volunteer five days a week, in the morning, usually for about four hours.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Research has shown for years that people who volunteer are happier and live longer. So, please consider this opportunity to contribute to a very worthy cause. Orientation is on the third Monday of every month where you will see the operation from receiving to merchandise out the door and learn what makes the Goose one of the most successful and loved thrift shops in the country. As a bonus, if you decide to join us, you’ll get a Goose tee shirt and hat. To volunteer, call (520) 825-9101 or just come to the volunteer door at 3 p.m. on the third Monday to get started. If you have questions or want more information, you can call Charlotte James at (520) 825-3856. For full details on The Golden Goose Thrift Shop, visit goldengooseaz.com.