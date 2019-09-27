The Oracle School Foundation’s Gala, Champions Helping Children is right around the corner! The Gala takes place on Sunday, October 20, at the Vistas in HOA-1, at 5 p.m. NOTE: the deadline for purchasing tickets has been moved up to Sunday, October 6, and seats are going fast.
Tickets may be purchased at, www.oracleschoolsfoundation.com, either by using the website, or by downloading a registration form from the website and mailing it to our Post Office Box with a check. On the website, you may also view the complete description of Fixed Price and Live and Silent Auction offerings. While many of the offerings are previewed in this article, you most definitely will want to keep checking our web site as more may be added or categories may change.
It is the Fixed Price and Live and Silent Auction offerings that inspired our headline, “Help Our Oracle Pre-Schoolers and Have Great Times.” We know how much everyone values experiences with friends and so there are many available for purchase or through bids at the Gala. The Fixed Price events are full of chances to buy tickets to parties and outings that will be held between November 2019 and the Spring of 2020.
To give you a quick preview, if you like learning, you can opt for a Mosaics class, Swimming Lessons, Bridge Lessons, Acrylic Pouring, a Sourdough Bread Making Class or a Stargazing event. If you enjoy spirits, you can indulge in either a wine tasting with Arizona’s first Certified Winemaker or a Scotch Tasting, or what about an evening of piano playing, along with Name that Tune and drinks?
If it’s a good game of chance you want instead, you have an opportunity to play Texas Hold’em, or choose a Day at the Races. If you’re like me and happen to be a foodie, there’s a Homemade Dessert of the Month purchase, a Fourth of July Bar BQ on April Fool’s Day, a French Feast, a Lombardi Pizza Dinner or a Homemade Soup and Bread monthly delivery. Whatever you desire, you can purchase a ticket to a Fixed Price event, make memories with your friends and neighbors, all while helping the Oracle School District at the same time!
Fixed Price Events are great as there is no bidding involved, you simply buy your tickets at the Gala for the event(s) you choose, then show up at the appointed day and time. Couldn’t be easier! For a complete description of these events, please go to our Website, www.oracleschoolsfoundation.com, and you can purchase your tickets to the Gala while you’re there.
For those of you who love the excitement of bidding, we have a Live Auction as well! We know Oracle Schools Foundation Champions have helped to make the Gala a huge success with their generous bidding for the past four years. So once again, we will have an exciting live auction! To give you some ideas about the Live Auction items, you can indulge your adventurous inner self with a visit to Arizona Zipline, the Planetarium, the Mount Lemmon Sky Center, the Mirror Lab, or an hour-long flight over beautiful Saddlebrooke and the surrounding mountains.
If sports are your passion, how about some Priority UA Men’s Basketball tickets or some Vital Moves Fitness Training Sessions? We have items for foodies in this category too, including homemade cookies, a Murder Mystery dinner, a Latin American dinner, a private and exclusive HOA-1 Library Dinner, a Soup of the Month delivery, Brunch for two at Hacienda Del Sol, even a custom dinner cooked in your home!
We also have theater tickets for theater lovers, and you can indulge your inner travel bug by bidding for the following options: a week in San Diego or a stay at the 3 C Ranch or a stay at a Dude Ranch.
If it’s decorating your home or yourself that intrigues you, you can purchase a magnificent Cactus Garden, a one of a kind pottery design, a unique handmade necklace or a specially designed Book Cover for a book that is special to you.
There will also be some gorgeous and entertaining baskets up for grabs again this year too. These include a spa basket, a doggy dollection, a whiskey basket, and an Octoberfest basket with locally made beer.
Sportsters will have a unique opportunity to bid for golf and tennis lessons, golf swing analysis and rounds of golf both inside and outside of Saddlebrooke in a silent auction setting. Items for the Silent Auction are continuing to come in, so opportunities abound. Descriptions of these items and more are on the same website where you can purchase tickets.
And once again, remember, you can help the children in your school district, enjoy great times with friends, AND make wonderful memories, all by attending the Oracle Schools Foundation Gala!