SaddleBrooke seems to be in perpetual motion these days: houses are being sold before they are even advertised, new residents coming in and long-term residents are moving closer to family in other states.
What that means is, in the fall, neighbors will be greeting newcomers, units will be hosting social get-togethers and SaddleBrooke clubs will be registering new members.
This also means that many people will not have heard about the wide array of services offered by Senior Village and its 200 volunteers: transportation throughout the Tucson area, help with minor home repair projects and computer consultation, instruction on using “smart” devices like Alexa, and even home visits for less mobile members. Social activities like putters, bocce, Men’s Social Hour and monthly birthday luncheons will resume in the fall.
To help spread the word about how the Village can make lives easier, Senior Village will schedule informative presentations for your unit or club. For smaller groups of friends or neighbors, Senior Village will sponsor a coffee and cookie morning program in your home or an afternoon wine and cheese gathering.
Call (520) 314-1042 now to request a date for a Village representative to address your club or unit or home event. Learn how you can join for $60 annually for a single or $96 for a household and receive up to 72 services a year. Find out about opportunities to volunteer and be part of “neighbors helping neighbors”. Now’s the time to put Senior Village on your group calendar!