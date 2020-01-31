The 22nd Annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Food Drive will be held on Saturday, March 21. On that day, volunteers will gather donations of food and money to support the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) based in Mammoth. TCFB serves needy families living in Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle. In the Tri-Community area, 20 percent of households live below the poverty level and 10 percent are below 50 percent of the poverty level.
The donations made by SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents help to provide monthly emergency food boxes to 338 households (1,092 people). All monetary contributions go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. TCFB is an all-volunteer organization and is an IRS 501 c3 and AZ non-profit charitable organization.
Bagged food donations should be left on your curb by 8:30 a.m. on March 21. They will be collected by Volunteer Unit Captains and taken to the Mountain View Clubhouse for sorting and transport to TCFB.
To make a monetary donation, you can write a check or donate online using a credit card. Make your check payable to “SBCO Food Drive” and write your unit number on the memo line. You can either attach the check to your food bag or mail or deliver it to SBCO, located at 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Ste. L, Tucson, AZ 85739. Donations can be made online at community-outreach.org. You do not need to have a PayPal account to make an online donation to SBCO.
Donations to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, a 501 c3 charity, are tax deductible and may also contribute to the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. Please consult with your tax advisor. The SBCO Tax Number is 86-0843458, and the AZ Tax Code is 20214.
If you would like to volunteer to assist with the drive, please contact Andrea Stephens by email at astephens45@q.com or by phone at (520) 818-9306.