Between Saturday, February 19 and Saturday, March 19, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) will hold its Annual Food Drive to benefit the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) based in Mammoth. TCFB serves needy families living in Mammoth, San Manuel, Oracle and the Dudleyville/Aravaipa area. Many in these communities are very poor and the nearest grocery store is 28-miles away. Our community’s donations helped to provide bi-monthly emergency food boxes to 468 households (1,120 people) - 387 children and 298 seniors for the past calendar year. Each emergency food box provides nine family meals and TCFB spends $10,000 per month on food purchases. All monetary contributions go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses.
SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents collaborate on the annual SBCO Food Drive.
Last year our residents were so generous that TCFB was able to upgrade its protein storage capacity with the installation of a new $70,000 walk-in freezer. After losing the use of warehouse space for non-perishable food storage, TCFB plans to build a new $80,000 storage facility on site. It will be a big improvement over the previous storage space and facilitate the movement of stored items from the warehouse to the Food Bank building.
Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID, the 2023 Food Drive will be limited to monetary contributions made online or with checks. Perhaps in 2023 we will be able to return to donations of food in addition to money.
You can make a donation online using a credit card or write a check. Make your check payable to “SBCO Food Drive” and write your unit number on the memo line. Y ou can either mail or deliver it to SBCO, 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Ste. L, Tucson, AZ 85739. Online donations can be made at community-outreach.org using a credit card. You don’t need a PayPal account to make an online donation.
All monetary contributions go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. SBCO and TCFB are all-volunteer organizations and are IRS 501c3 and AZ non-profit charitable organizations, so donations made to these organizations are tax deductible. Please give generously, so, no one goes to bed hungry.
If you would like to volunteer for the food drive or have questions about this event, please contact Andrea Stephens in SaddleBrooke via email at andrea.stephens@community-outreach.org or call (616) 901-6893. Also, reach out to Betty Ryan in SaddleBrooke Ranch via email at betty@community-outreach.org or call (425) 260-4418.