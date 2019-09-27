American Legion Oro Valley Post 132 Family will be sponsoring their 100th anniversary event on Saturday, October 12. Come join in celebration and listen to music, watch demos, eat food, win prizes, gather safety tips, and much more. Events will go from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The opening ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. will feature the posting of colors and the singing of the national anthem.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is free. The event will be held at Riverfront Park, located at 551 W. Lambert Ln, in Oro Valley.
At the event, you are encouraged to experience the activities, which will include:
- Enter your pet in the pet patriotic costumes contest (1PM) which requires no registration, just that you bring your pet.
- Have your child’s face painted or have a balloon artist twist them their favorite animal.
- Listen to the Ocotillo Rain & Thunder Bluegrass Band and disc-jockey while enjoying some of your favorite eats from food vendors.
- Get good home safety tips
- Learn about flag etiquette and static displays. There will also be Military and First Responder demos.
- Speak with VA benefits and claims counselors
- Signup for the free Honor Flight program to Washington DC and the high school sponsored Veterans Heritage Project to tell your military service story.
- See authentic military equipment and uniforms dating from WWI.
- Also, drop off your unserviceable American flags for proper disposal.
- Learn about the award-winning programs of the four entities that comprise the American Legion Family.
The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans’ service organization and was founded by veterans of WWI and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1919. It has been fulfilling its commitment of service to veterans, service members and their families and local communities for 100 years. For more information: email, ovpost132@gmail.com; visit, www.ovamericanlegion132.com; or call (520) 229-1064