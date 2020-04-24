The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) was established in 2000 to provide funding for new library materials, and equipment for the three SaddleBrooke libraries. FSL raises funds through membership fees, community education events, fundraising events, activities and tax-exempt gifts. The libraries are an invaluable resource for the SaddleBrooke community. A strong FSL ensures the libraries can provide new materials to SaddleBrooke residents.
FSL is looking for volunteers to serve on the FSL Board in the following positions for the 2019 to 2020 term. A board member can serve up to three consecutive two-year terms and single-year terms after that.
PRESIDENT
The President presides at all meetings of the Board and Executive Committee and has duties that are determined by the Board. The President serves as an ex-officio member of all committees, with the exception of the Nominating Committee.
VICE PRESIDENT
In the absence of the President, the Vice President performs the duties of the
President. The Vice President is responsible for coordinating and overseeing the planning process and Chairs the Nominating Committee. The Vice President also has other duties determined by the Board.
ASSISTANT TREASURER
Our current Treasurer plans to complete another one-year term in 2018. She would like to work with the person who will take over as Treasurer in 2019.
The Treasurer is responsible for managing and/or overseeing FSL funds, presenting regular written financial status reports, oversees the annual budget planning process and financial review.
EVENTS COMMITTEE: BUS TOUR CO-CHAIR
Duties include working with the bus tour provider to plan and execute two bus trips per year, working with the Communications Chair to publicize the trips and with the Treasurer to manage trip funds.
COMMUNITY EDUCATION COMMITTEE CHAIR/CO-CHAIR
Duties include the planning of the annual lecture series (9-10 per year) using speakers from the UA Humanities program and/or other sources in order to provide education enrichment opportunities for the community and working with the Communications Chair and Membership Chair to promote the lecture series.
MEMBER AT LARGE
Duties include planning the annual library volunteer appreciation luncheon, including coordinating with clubhouse staff, library managers and Board members as needed to manage, promote and arrange payment for the event.
If you are interested in learning more about any of these positions, or would like to nominate a friend or neighbor, please email Nancy McClusky-Moore, FSL Vice-President, at nmcmoore@yahoo.com or call her at (520) 822-6373.