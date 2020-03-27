One of the best things about being a Rotarian is that you get to really make a difference, locally and globally. One of the greatest joys of the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has been funding a robotics program in an area school. Each year our Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament funds a number of programs like this! When you see the excitement in the student’s eyes, you know what difference you are making!
This is just one of many philanthropic projects of our club. Other local projects include packing meals for the food bank, Thanksgiving meals for area residents in need, recognizing Veterans, work on the Oracle Community Learning Garden, help for seniors in need and road clean-ups. Financially, we support several local projects such as after school tutoring, a robotics program, learning how to sew, therapy for special needs children, character education, vision screening and glasses.
However, there are so many other ways the club makes a difference globally. Our club is involved in several international projects. We are installing water filtration system in 24 Nogales schools. We’re also teaming up with other rotary clubs to refurbish a school for special needs students in Mexico and to bring economic development to parts of Africa.
Another great thing about being a Rotarian is gathering weekly with friends for lunch and learning. Each week we have wonderful programs on a wide range of topics. From real stories behind Biosphere 2 and a financial forecast to new tax laws and local charities, we learn about everything you can think of! Visitors are welcome to attend our programs and join us for lunch before the program. We generally begin ordering lunches around 11:15 a.m. There are three menu options ranging from $7.50 to $13.50 or less. After a short meeting, our programs usually begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Upcoming programs include:
- Thursday, April 2: COL Charles T. Heberle III speaks on Rotary in Russia
- Thursday, April 9: Gordon Wainwritght speaks on Fore For Kids Charity Goilf Tournament
- Thursday, April 16: Clulb Assembly
- Thursday, April 23: Gordon Wainwright speaks on the results of the Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournamenta
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, but it is also a club that enjoys coming together for life-long learning. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, and meet our friendly members. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton by phone at (520) 404-5712 or email her at wguyton17@gmail.com.