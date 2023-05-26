What does a school do to prepare classrooms for lockdowns? And what does a school do when there is no budget for lockdowns? The school turns to Rotary, the worlds largest volunteer organization. And the school turns to the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke because they know the helping hands at Rotary will make things happen.

If you look at the lockdown kit, you’ll see all the necessary items needed to get a classroom through a lockdown. Rotarians Liese Razzeto, Leslie Hawkins, and Bre Zientarski assembled the kits. Each classroom will receive their own lockdown kit.

This is just one of many local projects for the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. In addition to our volunteer work with IMPACT of Southern Arizona, we also volunteer for the Tri-Community Food Bank, Oracle Schools, San Manuel Schools, Coronado School, Copper Corridor Little League, the Oracle Community Center, the towns of Oracle and San Manuel, and so much more. Whether our volunteers like to pack food, cook food, spend time with kids, help communities revitalize, deliver to shut ins, or clean up local parks and roadways, there is volunteer work for just about every interest. Of course, that’s what Rotary is all about: gathering with good friends to make a difference both locally and globally.

To tell you more about the Rotary story, Rotary was the world’s first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or even McDonalds.

But there is even more to the Rotary Story. Did you know that that United Nations (UN) was modeled after Rotary? Did you know that Rotary International helped develop the UN? Furthermore, Rotary International is the one and only organization that is not a country that has a seat in the UN General Assembly.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House Brewery and Grill with programs in the Ballroom at SaddleBrooke Ranch for weekly programs. Plus, we enjoy getting together regularly for social events and service projects. We have fun working together with our friends to make a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.