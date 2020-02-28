The HOA-2 Golf Committee is sponsoring a Golf Information Presentation on Wednesday, March 4 at 2 p.m. PGA Golf Professional Matt Hudson and Golf Course Superintendent Paul Hallock will talk about the golf program and the golf course conditions for the HOA-2 community. All golfers and non-golf residents are welcome to attend.
Paul and his staff worked extremely hard to stay ahead of unusual weather conditions in 2019 and the hard work is paying off. Come and hear about what his strategy has been and what his game plan is for 2020. Matt and his Assistant, PGA Golf Professional Mike Karpe, helped make 2019 a very enjoyable and friendly golf experience for our membership. Matt will give an update on what his plans are for us in 2020.
The Program will be held at the Mountain View Clubhouse in the Ballroom East. Bring your friends.