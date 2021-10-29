The Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) is planning for a busy holiday season, as we prepare to meet the needs of our customers who are food insecure. Food insecurity is defined as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
On the Sunday before Thanksgiving, we will distribute the makings of a complete turkey dinner, along with many extras, to over 250 families. Also in November, each of our families will receive a warm blanket, in addition to their regular emergency food boxes. Approximately 300 blankets will be distributed.
At Christmas time, each of our families will receive the ingredients for a complete holiday dinner, along with some surprises for the children.
There is a need for adult jackets, as colder weather approaches. If you or your group can donate gently used adult jackets, they would be much appreciated. Jacket donations can be dropped off at the TCFB at 108 Redwood Rd, in Mammoth, five days a week (Monday through Thursday and Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
If you are interested in learning about volunteering opportunities, please call (520) 487-2010. We anticipate having openings in December, due to normal attrition. We look forward to hearing from you.
The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501 c3non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. Our mailing address is PO Box 38, Mammoth, 85618. The Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization. We are totally supported by your generous donations. The TCFB also receives food donations from the United Food Bank in Mesa, Arizona.