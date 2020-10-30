For more than a decade the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Child program has provided hand-picked and carefully wrapped Christmas gifts to local families and Apache children on the San Carlos reservation. In 2019, the program assisted 111 families in Oracle and San Manuel and 254 Apache children. SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents provide the money and volunteer services required to make this program such a rousing success.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the health of volunteers and those assisted by the program is of paramount importance. This year, the Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Child program will be distributing gift cards in lieu of buying and wrapping presents. The gift cards will have a restriction that they cannot be used to purchase alcohol or tobacco products. Adopt-a-Child will also deliver 120 quilts made by SaddleBrooke residents to children on the San Carlos reservation. As always, residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch are encouraged to donate to the program.
If you, your group or your Unit wish to adopt a family or families please, contact Linda Russell by email at ljrcpa@aol.com. Email Maggie DeBlock at Zonbeer@aol.com if you prefer to adopt an Apache child or children.