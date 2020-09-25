Our Veterans did not give up on fighting for us, and The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke not going to give up on honoring our Vets. One way or another, we are going to be honoring our Veterans in November. We have a Plan A and a Plan B. But we still need your help in identifying Veterans.
Plan A is to celebrate our Veterans as usual in our annual Veterans Luncheon. Being very optimistic, The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke reserved the Vistas Dining Room at HOA-1 for our annual Veterans Luncheon on Thursday, November 12. People usually begin arriving at 11 a.m. and we start the event at 11:30 a.m.
In addition to the Color Guard and luncheon, we will have a program. Brigadier General (retired) Ronald E. Shoopman will be our speaker. General Shoopman was the commander of the 162nd Fighter Wing, Arizona Air National Guard Base located at the Tucson International Airport, Tucson, Arizona. General Shoopman was born in Phoenix, Arizona and attended collage at Arizona State University. Today, General Shoopman is actively involved in the Veterans and First Responders Memorial in Oro Valley.
Plan B will come into play if COVID-19 keeps us from celebrating at our annual Veterans Luncheon. If we are unable to hold the luncheon at the HOA-1 clubhouse, The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is planning a little surprise for our Veterans. We want to do something special to honor our area Veterans for their service.
How can you help? We are looking for Veterans in our community. We need the names and contact information for Veterans in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Catalina, Oracle, and the Cooper Corridor. If you are a Veteran, or if you have friends, family or neighbors who are Veterans, please contact The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. Wendy Guyton is heading up registration and can be reached at (520) 404-5712 or wguyton17@gmail.com.
Thanks in advance for helping us to recognize and honor those who served our country. We appreciate you help!