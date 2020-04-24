I grew up in Southern California, attending the Rose Parade every year, back in the day when families sat on the curb with a thermos of hot coffee and cups of hot cocoa. As I got older, we spent the night on the parade route, and I brought friends home from college to be immersed in the colorful spectacle and excitement of a sunny New Year’s celebration on a glorious Southern California day. It has become part of our family tradition, even as we all now live in different states. This year I was fortunate to watch with my almost two-year-old grandson, and introduce him to the awe and creativity of beautifully engineered and decorated floats, and the dedication of marching bands who practice, practice, practice, raise money for the big trip to the west coast, and play music with an enthusiasm and pride that resonates from deep within their hearts.
This year’s parade theme was HOPE, and as I listened to the various descriptions that cities and corporations submitted about their vision of HOPE in the coming year, I could not stop thinking about IMPACT, and how HOPE has always been a cornerstone of our business and our mission work. People are always surprised to learn how much we do in the community; that we are much more than a food bank tucked away in rural Catalina. There is a long list of things we provide to those who need assistance; such as groceries, toiletries, clothes, blankets, meals for seniors, classroom materials, eye glasses, bikes for homeless, and many other items. These things are only a means to the real value we provide the community.
If you talk with our clients, you will hear them say that HOPE is one of the greatest things we provide— especially when they thought it was no longer possible. We stabilize families and give them the resources to improve their lives with all the items listed above, but also through workshops, education, job sourcing, and retraining. We help them polish new skills and make connections that move them back to self-sufficiency.
One of the greatest feelings we get at IMPACT is when people who used to be clients of ours, return as donors, and talk about how we provided HOPE and assistance when they were at one of the lowest points in their lives, and how they now enjoy being part of that. These moments make us all passionate about working and volunteering at IMPACT.
Coming to IMPACT for help, is somewhat like being at the 2020 Rose Parade. Our team puts on a beautiful show each day, meeting people with warm welcoming smiles, embracing creativity in problem solving and program design, providing carts of colorful fruits and vegetables, and pooling together years of training, practice and dedication to share the musical, magical message that we are here to help and bring HOPE.
This is all especially critical now. Recently we closed our non-essential services but our food bank remains open to Pima and Pinal residents as a drive through service, and we have partnered with many special local heroes to continue all our feeding programs and help give people HOPE as they cope with the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). We contracted with a to-go meal service called StayNaked Kitchen to ensure we continue to deliver 468 amazing organic meals each week to homebound seniors, including two delivery routes in SaddleBrooke. We provided extra food and activities for children and DVDs for households of adults and teens, and we are distributing Snack Pak kits and added meals to the Coronado K-8 families who struggle most to feed their children each week.