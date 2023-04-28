In our continuing campaign to raise awareness of our great three library system, this month’s “spotlight” goes on Joyce Faulkner, the current President of Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) Board of Directors.

Joyce’s journey to working with the Libraries started shortly after she moved to SaddleBrooke in 2005. She had graduated from South Alberta Institute of Technology with a Library Arts degree, and was drawn to our library system because of that background.

In 2006, she joined the FSL Board of Directors as the Fund-Raising Chairwoman. Her background as an Event Coordinator for a large California bank held her in good stead and she managed all of the fund-raising events for that year.

In 2009, she was elected as President of FSL Board of Directors and held this position for several years. After she left the board, she continued to assist with several fund-raising events and community activities.

After a several year hiatus, Joyce was asked to take on the Communications chair on the FSL Board of Directors in 2022. Then, in January of 2023, she took over her current position as President of FSL Board of Directors.

As the leader of the new dynamic Board, this is Joyce’s vision for 2023 and beyond. To answer the question, “How do you like us now?” she is committed to thanking all our many donors through a series of “thank you events.” These events will be for our high-level donors ($250 and above) be announced in the coming months.

She is also determined to continue to educate and encourage the SaddleBrooke community at large to join as a member of FSL and receive these great benefits.

The $25 BOOK LOVER Level Gets These Benefits:Your Annual Membership contribution is tax deductible as FSL is a 501 c 3 organization.

Free admission to the highly acclaimed FSL Lecture series.

Advanced notification of FSL activities.

Monthly highlights of new Library materials.

Quarterly list of book-club books

Joining at higher levels gets you additional benefits. You can join online by going online to sbfsl.org/become-a-member.

Joyce likes to say, “If you enjoy the benefits of our Libraries, don’t just register to use the libraries, but complete the circle by joining FSL.” FSL funding is totally dependent on the many donations made by our library patrons. Your FLS membership helps us answer the question, “How do you like us now?”