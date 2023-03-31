As we start 2023, the Friends of Saddlebrook Libraries (FSL) are launching a year long campaign to raise awareness of our great three library systems and thus encourage SaddleBrooke residents to join the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries. FSL and the Libraries work hand in hand.

From the FSL By Laws, the Purpose of FSL “shall be to provide funds for the needs of the libraries in the SaddleBrooke community.” Joining Friends will ensure the continued funding of the libraries and allow the libraries to continue to offer high quality library services.

We will be doing a series of spotlight articles that answer the question #How Do You Like Us Now?? These Spotlight articles will show the SaddleBrooke community more about our libraries and how the volunteers make our three-library system one that is the envy of other over 55 communities. This month’s Spotlight goes on Janet Fabio, our Director of SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. I met with Janet recently and here is what I found out.

Janet came to SaddleBrooke with over 30-years of experience working in and managing libraries in the Twin Cities area. She has a Master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Minnesota. We were very lucky because when she and her husband moved to SaddleBrooke full-time in 2003, Janet stepped up to volunteer to coordinate the existing libraries and plan the DesertView Library.

So, what does a Director of SaddleBrooke Community Libraries do you ask? It is more like what she doesn’t do. I asked her for a list of her “duties” and she gave me a full page listing of what she does. I will try and hit the main ones here.

As the funding for all library materials such as books, audio books, and DVDs are purchased with grant funds from FSL, she prepares the Grant Requests for each of the libraries. These grants make sure the 78 Library Managers and volunteers have the resources they need to provide the best library services possible in our community.

The Library Director provides overall direction for the entire three library system. She works “behind the scenes” as a coordinator between the three libraries working closely with the Library managers.

She chairs the Library Management Committee which sets library policies and provides direction for library operations.

In addition to serving on the FSL Board, Janet is also the key contact person for the two HOAs regarding any library issues, activities or information.

Because of her library degree and professional experience, Janet is an invaluable asset of our library system, and as such makes the challenge of fund raising through FSL a much easier task.

Since FSL provides the funding for the libraries, we can point to our great libraries as the reason why the SaddleBrooke community should consider joining the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries through their new or ongoing membership or donation.

So, you can see that FSL and the Libraries work closely together. FSL works hard to raise the funds and Janet and her great group of volunteers take those funds and make sure the library services offered are first rate and up to date.

We would like to encourage SaddleBrooke residents to become members of Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries so that we can continue to offer you top notch library services. For more information, visit sbfsl.org/become-a-member.

If you have never come into any of the three libraries in Saddlebrooke, drop by, get registered and give them a try.

Find out more about Genealogy from the Genealogy Collection at DesertView Library. Access the great books you always meant to read from the Pulitzer Prize Collection at the SaddleBrooke One library. Drop in on your way to dinner at the Cholla Library and take advantage of their no check-out honor system.

After you have tried us, you can answer the question #How Do You Like Us Now??