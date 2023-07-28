Every month, residents of SaddleBrooke receive the Saddlebag Notes in their mailbox tube. Is it magic? NO! There is a support team of about 120 volunteers. These volunteers comprise the Saddlebag Notes Delivery Team. They are behind every delivery! This team is new to Senior Village, just six to eight months old.

How does it happen? Senior Village’s motto is Neighbors Helping Neighbors. This is one way that Senior Village supports this motto. Saddlebag Notes is a major communication channel to SaddleBrooke residents of announcements, activities, clubs, events, news, volunteer opportunities and recognitions.

But let’s begin a LONG time ago. Way back in the late 1980’s a mimeograph announcement came to residents every month. Yes, mimeograph! How many of us even remember that word? The new bulletin told of events, happenings, activities and maybe even some personal announcements. Everyone liked knowing the happenings in their community. So, mimeograph papers grew and grew and grew and so did demand. It grew so much the Arizona Daily Star liked it too. As a business, they also saw the Notes as an advertising opportunity.

As the Star became involved in the production of the papers, David Taylor took on the distribution of the Notes.

A non-profit, Saddlebag Notes Inc (SNI) became the distribution arm. The Arizona Daily Star is owned by Lee Enterprises. Their subsidiary Tucson Newspapers Inc (TNI) Publications, a parent of the Arizona Star took on production. David T. created a tiered system of delivery and served as the district coordinator. After several years at the helm of distribution, David started looking for a way to share the distribution without the non-profit Saddlebag Notes Inc. (SNI), (yes, it can be confusing). In looking for a distribution arm David Taylor and TNI looked at Senior Village, a non-profit located in SaddleBrooke.

After lots of talks over three-years, we come to today. Linking the Notes distribution to Senior Village and incorporating the SNI volunteers into Senior Village makes practical sense. This method allows consistency and the ability to supervise distribution under the Senior Village umbrella. We are Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

Where Are We Now?There is the Saddlebag Notes Coordinator, primarily responsible for distributing downstream to five Group Managers who then deliver to the Delivery Team members. There are emails two weeks before delivery at every level to verify the number of papers, dates for delivery as well as names of volunteers and substitutes.

David Taylor is taking a long, well-deserved rest and David Loendorf is leading the operation. If you know David L., you will not be surprised to know that he has created a computer program to replace much of the paperwork, but he kept the original David’s structure pretty much in place.

Who Are These Volunteers?They are your friends and neighbors. I spoke to Sue Jones who not only gave me background information but shared why she volunteers. Sue shared that her mother was an avid volunteer, and she volunteers to honor her mother. She is proud that the communication with the Delivery Team is excellent. She volunteered for the Delivery Team because she saw a need and filled it. Sue is also a volunteer on the Going My Way team. She has gotten her husband into the act of delivering the papers when she can’t. By the way, they make the deliveries on their golf cart!

If you would like to volunteer, email Mary Toth (mary.toth@seniorvillage.com), Senior Village Volunteer Coordinator. David Loendorf is looking to fill all positions and substitutes . A common route can be 10 to 15 minutes once a month or up to 45 minutes for a large unit.

Personally, I look forward to receiving Saddlebag Notes and reading it cover to cover! A personal Thank you to those who make it possible.