Early raffle ticket sales are strong for the Senior Village benefit, and someone will win up to $3,500 ($500 guaranteed minimum). The drawing will take place at NRG Wealth Management’s Beach Bash at the Brooke on Saturday, April 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the MountainView Ballroom. Raffle winner need not be present to win.

The winners of the 50/50 raffle at last year’s Beach Bash almost didn’t buy the winning ticket. Terry & Kay McCollum attended the event, bought some auction items, and were enjoying themselves when they learned Senior Village was $20 short of its raffle goal. Terry whisked out a $20 bill and said, “Now you’ve met your goal!”

According to Terry, he and Kay were on the dance floor when his name was announced. Terry yelled “I’m going to Vegas!” Terry attends a business conference in Las Vegas annually. He took some of the Beach Bash winnings and played a 25-cent slot machine. To his shock and surprise, he won another $1,500 thanks to the winnings from his Senior Village Beach Bash raffle ticket.

You, too, can enjoy a festive Hawaiian dinner and dance to Chuck Moses. The silent auction features items such as a wine tasting for 20, beautiful jewelry, Gregory Peck autographed memorabilia, and exciting themed baskets donated by many SaddleBrooke units. A live auction of a coveted HOA-1 Library Dinner will be held, as well as the much-anticipated raffle drawing. In addition to the 50/50, some lucky people will win the Arizona Dude Ranch experience for four generously donated by True Ranch Hospitality.

So, do Kay and Terry plan to attend the Beach Bash this year? Absolutely! In fact, they invited relatives to stay a day beyond their winter rental just to attend Beach Bash 2023. Why? Terry said, “Because it’s so much fun!”

The winnings of the 50/50 raffle multiplied in unexpected ways for the McCollum’s. Your support of Senior Village multiplies in equally amazing ways as Senior Village serves to help members live their best lives on their own… but never alone.

This is typically a sold-out event so buy your Beach Bash event tickets early. They are $75 each and may be purchased at the HOA-2 administration office at MountainView or online at tickets@saddlebrooketwo.com. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased by emailing tickets@seniorvillage.org

Wanna have fun? See you at the Bash!