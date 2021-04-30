Our March blood drive had a great response from SaddleBrooke residences. Sixty-eight out of 69 appointments were filled making this the largest blood drive ever at SaddleBrooke!! Thank you so much for making this such a successful blood drive. The next blood drive will take place on Saturday, May 22 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MountainView Ballroom. All precautions will remain in place, including limiting the drive to only SaddleBrooke residents by appointment only.
As a blood donor, you do something extraordinary with each donation. You give families hope. You give patients courage. And you give those who need it most, life. Donors like you make all the difference. That is why your donation for this drive is more important than ever. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
To schedule your appointment please go to Redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Also, you can start the donation process before leaving home by completing Rapid Pass online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood Donor App on the day of your appointment. You can save up to 15-minutes. Learn more at Redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
We hope to see you all!